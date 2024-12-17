2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 12 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With 21 wins over their last 23 games, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) find themselves at No. 1 for a fifth week in a row. Right behind them is the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who alongside the Knights share the best point percentage of any club in the CHL at .806. Finally, rounding out the top three, are the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), whose 25 wins are tied with London for the most in the CHL.

The rise of the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL and the entry of the Barrie Colts of the OHL are among the more notable changes to this week's rankings. With 10 victories over their last 11 games, the Spokane Chiefs are up a spot in eighth this week. Meanwhile, having collected a point in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-1-1), the Barrie Colts are making their Top-10 debut of the season in ninth.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 6, following the holiday break of all three CHL Member Leagues and the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. The QMJHL has officially begun its holiday break, while the OHL and WHL have games throughout this week. The WHL will be the first to come back from break with 10 games on Friday, December 27, before the QMJHL and OHL will mark their return on Saturday, December 28.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 12

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

5. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

8. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

9. Barrie Colts (OHL)

10. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-12.

