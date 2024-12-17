Storm Acquire Justin Bottineau from the Rangers

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Justin Bottineau from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for Guelph's fifth-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

Guelph Acquires:

F - Justin Bottineau

Kitchener Acquires:

2028 5th round pick (Guelph)

The 6'0, 175 lbs centreman from Burlington, Ontario joins the Storm after playing three seasons with the Kitchener Rangers and recording 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 140 regular season games. The 2006-born Bottineau also added two goals in 13 career playoff games. Prior to being selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Bottineau suited up for the GTHL's Toronto Marlies U16 AAA program where he notched 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points in 37 games.

