Knights Announce Signing of Fimis

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights are proud to announce the signing of 18-year-old defenceman Andoni Fimis. The 2006 born University of Vermont commit comes to the Knights as a free agent from the BCHL, Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Richmond Hill native recorded 42 points as a 17- year-old for the Stouffville Spirit in the OJHL. Andoni is the younger brother of Erie Otters forward and former second overall pick, Pano Fimis. Andoni will wear number 4 for the Knights.

"Andoni adds to our D-core. He's a good two-way player that can take care of the D-zone and move the puck up the ice. Were very happy to add a player of Adoni's abilities to our lineup." - Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager

Andoni Fimis

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Born: July 11, 2006

Hometown: Richmond Hill, ON

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 180 lbs

2024-2025 Team BCHL GP G A P

Cowichan Valley Capitals 22 3 10 13

