Knights Announce Signing of Fimis
December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights are proud to announce the signing of 18-year-old defenceman Andoni Fimis. The 2006 born University of Vermont commit comes to the Knights as a free agent from the BCHL, Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Richmond Hill native recorded 42 points as a 17- year-old for the Stouffville Spirit in the OJHL. Andoni is the younger brother of Erie Otters forward and former second overall pick, Pano Fimis. Andoni will wear number 4 for the Knights.
"Andoni adds to our D-core. He's a good two-way player that can take care of the D-zone and move the puck up the ice. Were very happy to add a player of Adoni's abilities to our lineup." - Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager
Andoni Fimis
Position: Defence
Shoots: Right
Born: July 11, 2006
Hometown: Richmond Hill, ON
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 180 lbs
2024-2025 Team BCHL GP G A P
Cowichan Valley Capitals 22 3 10 13
