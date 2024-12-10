Knights Announce Signing of Fimis

Sports stats



London Knights

Knights Announce Signing of Fimis

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release


The London Knights are proud to announce the signing of 18-year-old defenceman Andoni Fimis. The 2006 born University of Vermont commit comes to the Knights as a free agent from the BCHL, Cowichan Valley Capitals. The Richmond Hill native recorded 42 points as a 17- year-old for the Stouffville Spirit in the OJHL. Andoni is the younger brother of Erie Otters forward and former second overall pick, Pano Fimis. Andoni will wear number 4 for the Knights.

"Andoni adds to our D-core. He's a good two-way player that can take care of the D-zone and move the puck up the ice. Were very happy to add a player of Adoni's abilities to our lineup." - Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager

Andoni Fimis

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Born: July 11, 2006

Hometown: Richmond Hill, ON

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 180 lbs

2024-2025 Team BCHL GP G A P

Cowichan Valley Capitals 22 3 10 13

Check out the London Knights Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...

Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent London Knights Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central