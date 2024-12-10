Owen Sound Attack Mourn the Loss of Fay Harshman

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack family is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Fay Harshman, Team Owner, Secretary & Treasurer on Sunday at the age of 86.

Fay was an active and valued partner in the Owen Sound Attack ownership group, quietly lending her wisdom and guidance to the franchise through 25 years of growth. Fay's commitment to the organization was only out matched by her commitment to the Grey-Bruce community where her involvement and philanthropy will be part of her legacy.

In 1999, when local investors rallied to keep the Owen Sound Platers from leaving Grey-Bruce. Fay stepped up, committing her resources, knowledge and energy to the project despite the fact that hockey was not really her first interest. But her community was, and she understood that the hockey club was in the community's blood and was a point of fierce pride. Fay became the first female owner in the Ontario Hockey League, a first that she had previously accomplished with her Tim Hortons franchise.

"We remain indebted to this dynamic, inspiring and generous woman for everything she has done for the Grey-Bruce community; for her support and leadership in business, minor sports, health care, education and, in particular, the Owen Sound Attack. She will be missed every day" said Attack President Dr. Bob Severs.

A celebration of life for Fay is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, December 15 in the Rutherford Room at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre from 12pm to 4pm.

