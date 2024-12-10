Saturday Is the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall

Saturday, December 14th is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game sponsored by Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln and Rexall as the Storm host the Kingston Frontenacs for 2:07pm matinee game.

Last year's Teddy Bear Toss goal was scored by Storm forward Michael Buchinger at 10:34 in the second period. Buchinger's goal brought on a storm of 3,775 plush toys to the ice.

Rexall will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 selling bears for $10.00, with all proceeds benefiting the Rexall Care Network. They will also sell the bears at all Rexall Guelph retail stores in the days leading up to the game. The bears thrown onto the ice will be distributed to 25 local charities in Guelph and the surrounding areas.

Teddy Bear Toss Facts

Over 23 seasons, the Storm has collected over 65,000 plush toys that have been donated to charities around Guelph and the surrounding areas

The most bears collected by the Storm in a single game was 6,000 in 2017/2018

The Storm's record in 23 Teddy Bear Toss games is 14-7-2-0

The earliest Storm goal recorded on a Teddy Bear Toss night in Guelph was in 2009 when Matt Sisca scored at 1:13 of the first period

The Strom were held scoreless only once on Teddy Bear Toss night, December 2nd, 2002 against the Brampton Battalion (4-0 game)

Tickets to Saturday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

Guelph Storm Teddy Bear Toss Goals

Saturday, 16th, December 2023: Guelph Storm 3, Sault Ste. Marie 2 - goal scored by Michael Buchinger (10:34 second period) - Attendance 4,790

Saturday, December 17th, 2022: Guelph Storm 5, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4 - goal scored by Max Namestnikov (2:21 first period) - Attendance 4,187

Saturday, December 18th, 2021: Guelph Storm 4, London Knights 1 - goal scored by Cooper Walker (10:48 second period) - Attendance 2,500

Saturday, December 14th, 2019: Guelph Storm 1 Kitchener Rangers 6 - goal scored by Pavel Gogolev (9:09 Second Period) - Attendance 4,671

Saturday, December 15th, 2018: Guelph Storm 6 Mississauga Steelheads 4 - goal scored by Barret Kirwin (11:28 First Period)- Attendance, 4,287

Sunday, December 10th, 2017: Guelph Storm 3 Kitchener Rangers 10 - goal scored by Mason Primeau (2:40 Second Period) - Attendance, 4,536

Sunday, December 11th, 2016: Guelph Storm 4 Kingston Frontenacs 3 (OT)- goal scored by Ryan Merkley (10:09 First Period - Attendance, 4,286

Friday, December 4th, 2015: Guelph Storm 4 Hamilton Bulldogs 7 - goal scored by James McEwan (5:59 First Period) - Attendance 4,068

Friday, December 12th, 2014: Guelph Storm 4 - Owen Sound Attack 3 - goal scored by Tyler Bertuzzi (5:00 First Period) - Attendance 4,720

Friday, December 6th, 2013: Guelph Storm 3 - Owen Sound Attack 5 - goal scored by Robby Fabbri (8:36 Second Period) - Attendance 4,938

Friday, December 7th, 2012: Guelph Storm 4 - Owen Sound Attack 1 - goal scored by Hunter Garlent (4:12 First Period) - 4,938

Friday, December 9th, 2011: Guelph Storm 5 - Barrie Colts 8 - goal scored by Matt Finn (13:34 Third Period) - Attendance 3,955

Friday, December 10th, 2010: Guelph Storm 4 - Sarnia Sting 1 - goal scored by Richard Panik (5:54 Second Period) - Attendance: 3,978

Friday, December 11th, 2009: Guelph Storm 8 - Owen Sound Attack 1 - goal scored by Matt Sisca (1:13 first period) - Attendance 3,579

Friday, December 5th, 2008: Guelph Storm 3 - Mississauga St. Michael's Majors 0 - goal scored by Peter Holland (6:14 Second Period) - Attendance 3,985

Friday, December 7th, 2007: Guelph Storm 3 - Saginaw Spirit 1 - goal scored by Brandon Buck (13:39 Second Period) - Attendance 3,880

Friday, December 1st, 2006: Guelph Storm 1 - Erie Otters 2 - goal scored by Jamie Arniel (8:52 Third Period)- Attendance 3,850

Friday, December 1st, 2005: Guelph Storm 3 - Windsor Spitfires 0 - goal scored by Matt D'Agostini (4:54 Second Period) - Attendance 3,976

Friday, December 3rd, 2004: Guelph Storm 2 - Barrie Colts 2 - goal scored by Matt D'Agostini (7:24 First Period) - Attendance: 4,100

Friday, December 5th, 2003: Guelph Storm 2 - Owen Sound 2 - goal scored by Shane Hart (7:28 Third Period) - Attendance: 3,890

Friday, December 6th, 2002: Guelph Storm 0 - Brampton Battalion 4 - Attendance: 3,568

Friday, December 7th, 2001: Guelph Storm 4 - Brampton Battalion 4 - goal scored by Martin St. Pierre (17:27 First Period) - Attendance: 3,349

Friday, December 8th. 2000: Guelph Storm 8 - Oshawa Generals 0 - goal scored by Charlie Stephens (9:11 First Period) - Attendance: 3,414

