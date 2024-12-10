2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 11

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 11 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Having won 19 of their last 20 games, the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) rank first for the fourth straight week. Right behind them in second is the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), whose 51 points through 30 games are tied for the third-most of any WHL club over the last 10 years. Next, rounding out the top three, are the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), who continue to rank first in the QMJHL's overall standings.

Among some of the biggest changes in this week's rankings were the rise of the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL and the entry of the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL into the rankings. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Rangers entered into the top five for the first time this season. Meanwhile, on the longest active winning streak in the CHL at nine games, the Chiefs are making their Top-10 debut of the season in ninth.

The next rankings will be released the week of December 18, following the 12th week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL. Next week's rankings will also be the last ones before the holiday break, as the CHL's Member Leagues will kick start their holiday break between December 14-20 before returning to action later in the month.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 11

1. London Knights (OHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

6. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

7. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

8. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

9. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

10. Tri-City Americans (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-11.

