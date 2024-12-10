Erie Otters Call-Up, Sign Defenseman Andrew Willis from Port Colborne

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - As the Ontario Hockey League season nears the end of its first half - and World Junior Camps begin - the Erie Otters made a move to bolster their blueline.

General manager Dave Brown announced today that Andrew Willis has been signed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Willis was selected by Erie in the eighth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, #152 overall, and had been playing with Erie's affiliate in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, the Port Colborne Sailors. With his call-up and signing, Willis becomes the first player since the announcement of the affiliation agreement to make the jump to the parent club.

Sailors general manager Christian Wiley, who was an instrumental piece in the affiliation agreement and ensuing execution, has aligned the Sailors program to be able to develop its players to match Erie's methodology.

"We are fully committed to developing the future of [Erie's] roster. We...emulate their daily program as much as possible to ensure players have an easy transition to the workload and expectations at the OHL level." said Wiley, "We are...committed to developing young talent, intentionally."

Earlier this season, Sailors head coach Kevin Roseburgh described Willis as a player who could make the jump to the OHL and have success. In 19 games with the Sailors this season, the Ilderton, ON native has racked up six points (2G+4A). Willis stands at 6'0" and weighs in at 166 lbs. He is known for his skating ability and desire to jump into the rush.

The Otters welcome Andrew to the Flagship City and look forward to assisting in his development, both on and off the ice.

About the Port Colborne Sailors:

The Port Colborne Sailors are a Junior B hockey club based in Port Colborne, Ontario that competes in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). Founded in 2023, the Sailors continue the legacy of high level junior hockey on the shores of Gravelly Bay and in the Niagara region.

Keep up-to-date with the latest Port Colborne Sailors news by visiting PCSailors.com, or follow along on social media with the Sailors' Twitter or Instagram using hashtag #AnchorDown.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.