Friday Is Big Brothers Big Sisters Night Sponsored by Owen's Corning

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, December 13th is Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owen's Corning at the Sleeman Centre when the Storm host the Saginaw Spirit.

Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and Owen's Corning will be on hand selling a limited number of Guelph Storm Bucket Hats for $10.00 (taxes included). The Guelph Storm Bucket Hats can be purchased in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Every dollar raised will go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. Hats can be purchased with cash only.

For every hat purchased in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters, volunteers will provide fans with a raffle ticket. The winning ticket has been pre-drawn, and fans can check immediately to see if they have won a 2023/2024 jersey signed by the entire Storm team.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been championing the health and well-being of youth. We step in before it's too late, to help prevent the physical and mental effects of adverse childhood experiences. We ensure children as young as 7 are supported by caring adults as they overcome these adversities, helping them to do better in life - physically, mentally, socially, emotionally, and academically

About Owen's Corning

The Owens Corning Guelph Glass Plant is one of 32 composite manufacturing facilities located around the world. Through its Composite Solutions Business, Owens Corning is a global pioneer and industry leader in the glass fiber reinforcements, non-wovens, and specialty composite fabrics industry, with a long history of product innovation and customer focus. Reinforcements, such as glass fiber, are used in composite materials to give physical and mechanical properties that traditional materials such as plastic alone cannot provide.

