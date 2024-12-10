The Road Ahead: Its the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

December 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (13-12-3-0) are navigating a busy stretch of their schedule as they prepare for the holiday break. Entering the second of three consecutive weeks featuring three games, the Bulldogs aim to get back on track after a 1-2 performance last week, and winning just two of their last six games.

Game 1: Wednesday, December 11th @ Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs open up their week with a Wednesday night tilt against the Brampton Steelheads (14-11-2-0). The Bulldogs lead the season series 2-1 vs Brampton.

Storyline to watch:

After dropping their season opener 7-0 to the Steelheads, the Bulldogs have had Brampton's number as of late, winning the last two matchups and scoring 11 times in the process. Jake O'Brien and Nick Lardis each took turns registering a hat-trick, and adding an assist in the process during both wins against the Steelheads.

The Bulldogs look to keep up their momentum against Brampton as the OHL's two newest relocated teams will face off again this week.

Game 2: Friday, December 13th vs Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs will head back home on Friday to take on the Eastern Conference-leading Barrie Colts (20-8-0-0). The Bulldogs are 0-1-1 vs Barrie this season.

Storyline to watch:

The Colts have been on a tear recently, currently riding a four-game heater and going 8-2 in their last ten games. That streak includes a 6-2 victory over Brantford, taking place only a few weeks ago. Barrie captain Beau Jelsma has had the Bulldogs' number this year, scoring three times over the two matchups, including an overtime winner and the Teddy Bear Toss goal just a few weeks back.

The Bulldogs will look to keep Jelsma off the board and to stop the Colts in their tracks as they look to end Barrie's hot streak on a Friday the 13th matchup.

Game 3: Sunday, December 15th vs Kingston Frontenacs

Brantford will wrap up their week with an inter-divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Kingston Frontenacs (16-8-4-1). The Bulldogs have won two out of the three matchups vs Kingston this year.

Storyline to watch:

It's time for the Teddy Bear Toss! After being the road team against both Barrie and Kitchener in their own Teddy Bear Toss games, the Bulldogs will host theirs on Sunday against Kingston. The Bulldogs and Frontenacs have had no shortage of eventful games against one another this season, and Sunday looks no different.

From Cole Brown's last-minute goal against Kingston in early October, to Nick Lardis' overtime winner in the final seconds a week later, to Kingston finally getting revenge against the Bulldogs just a few weeks ago, these two rivals have had nothing but action-packed games this year.

Expect more of the same from these two teams on Sunday.

