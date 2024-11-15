Knights Announce Return of Kasper Halttunen

The London Knights are pleased to welcome back San Jose Sharks prospect, forward Kasper Halttunen to the 2024-25 roster.

Halttunen, a second-round selection of the Sharks in 2023, spent the start of the season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda recording 4 points in 6 games. Last season, Halttunen scored 32 goals in 57 games with the Knights before breaking an OHL record for the most points by an import player in a single playoff run with 17 goals and 26 points in just 18 games. The move now fills both Knights import spots, joining fellow countryman Jesse Nurmi.

"Having Kasper back is a massive boost to our team. He knows how to play here and score goals. We look forward to having him back in our lineup." - Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager

Kasper Halttunen

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Born: June 7, 2005

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 207 lbs

2023-2024 Team OHL GP G A P

London Knights 57 32 29 61

