Knights Announce Return of Kasper Halttunen
November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights are pleased to welcome back San Jose Sharks prospect, forward Kasper Halttunen to the 2024-25 roster.
Halttunen, a second-round selection of the Sharks in 2023, spent the start of the season with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda recording 4 points in 6 games. Last season, Halttunen scored 32 goals in 57 games with the Knights before breaking an OHL record for the most points by an import player in a single playoff run with 17 goals and 26 points in just 18 games. The move now fills both Knights import spots, joining fellow countryman Jesse Nurmi.
"Having Kasper back is a massive boost to our team. He knows how to play here and score goals. We look forward to having him back in our lineup." - Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager
Kasper Halttunen
Position: Forward
Shoots: Right
Born: June 7, 2005
Hometown: Helsinki, Finland
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 207 lbs
2023-2024 Team OHL GP G A P
London Knights 57 32 29 61
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024
- Knights Announce Return of Kasper Halttunen - London Knights
- Niagara IceDogs Eras Game November 17th at 2pm - Niagara IceDogs
- Rangers Set Sights on Returning to Win Column in First Clash with Petes - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: vs Owen Sound - November 15th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Head to Nation's Capital to Take on Eastern Rivals - Oshawa Generals
- Spirit Welcome Otters Friday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 20, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Day - November 15 - GUE vs. NIA - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.