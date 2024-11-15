Generals Head to Nation's Capital to Take on Eastern Rivals

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals will face the Ottawa 67s for the second time this season at the Nation's Capital for an Eastern Divison matchup. The Generals and 67s are separated by six points, with the Generals sitting at 23 and the 67s at 17.

After defeating the Kitchener Rangers in a close matchup at home, the Gens make the four-hour road trip to TD Place in Ottawa to boost confidence with two wins in a row.

The last time the two sides played, Matthew Buckley scored twice alongside a goal from Tristan Delisle to give the Generals a 3-1 lead. Late in the game, Cooper Foster and Filip Ekberg started a comeback, resulting in a 4-3 overtime spoiler for the Generals' Home Opener.

This time, the Generals have added more offensive firepower since the loss, with Beckett Sennecke, Calum Ritchie, and Ben Danford joining the lineup from NHL camps and the recent addition of Colby Barlow from Owen Sound.

One player to watch for on Oshawa's side this evening is Beckett Sennecke. Currently, Sennecke leads the team in goals and has recorded a goal in three of his last five games.

Luca Pinelli, who recorded two assists in the Gens' previous matchup, is someone to look out for on the 67's side. Pinelli currently leads the 67's in points with 24 while also having the team lead in goals with 15.

You can catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 P.M.

