Gens Win Close Game with Highlight Reel Move

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Generals kicked off one of three games this weekend against the Ottawa 67s, the first matchup inside TD Place this season. The 67s won the first matchup 4-3 in overtime, stunning the Gens in their home opener.

Shortly after Cooper Foster took a tripping penalty, a giveaway out front went to Colby Barlow who scored to make it 1-0 Gens after only 4:25 of play. Matthew Buckley would take a double minor for high sticking, but the 67's would not convert. Each team would collect one more penalty, remaining 1-0 after one. Total shots for the period were 9-8 in favour of the Gens.

Sennecke scored a highlight-reel goal on a pass from Calum Ritchie to make it 2-0, although Chase Yanni cut the tie in half shortly after with a pass from Kaleb Dietsch for his first OHL point. Zackary Sandhu got a crosschecking penalty 10:35 into the period, but the Gens killed it off and remained perfect on the PK.

Following a scramble in front of the net, Chris Barlas and Josh Brady would go after Harrison Franssen and collect roughing penalties. Less than a minute before the period ended, Colby Barlow clipped Collin MacKenzie with his stick and collected a minor goaltender interference penalty. The total shots for the second period were 13-6 in favour of the 67's.

Not much action would happen for most of the third period, but Henry Mews would tie the game with 1:32 to go. The third period would end with the shots at a 7-9 total in favour of the 67's. In overtime, Calum Ritchie would drive to the net but lose his footing and crash into Collin MacKenzie, who would be in pain for a few minutes. Both teams would get chances, including a between-the-legs shot by Colby Barlow, but the game heads to a shootout.

In the shootout, Calum Ritchie would score using the same move he used in the NHL preseason to give the Gens the win. The total shots were 26-31, which was in favour of the 67's, to end the game.

The Generals play again tomorrow against the Barrie Colts, their last away game of the week. They will then face Kingston at home on Sunday. You can watch the game on CHL TV, Rogers TV channel 10, or listen to it on the Generals Audio Broadcast.

