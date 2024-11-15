The Guelph Storm Defeat The Niagara Icedogs 8-5 On Home Ice
November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Jett Luchanko got the Storm on the board just 47 seconds into the game with the help Max Namestnikov and Vilmer Alriksson. Kevin He had the equalized for the IceDogs at the midway point of the first period. The second period had a burst of 6 goals, kicked off by the IceDogs' winger Andrei Loshko. Alriksson fed Namestnikov for his 7th of the season to tie the game once again. The Storm and the IceDogs would exchange two quick goals from Leo Serlin and Ethan Czata. Followed by a highlight reel end-to-end goal by game Allen just 10 seconds later. Ryan Roobroeck would close out the second-period scoring to make it a 4-4 game. The Storm would see 4 more goals in the third from McFadden, Luchanko, McKenzie, and Skvortsov. Ivan Galiyanov had the IceDogs lone third-period goal. The Storm posted a season-high 59 shots on goal, and Brayden Gillespie stopped 25 shots to come his way.
Attendance and 50/50...
Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,243-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was J-3566795 and the jackpot was $5,712.00 in support of Guelph Girls Hockey Association.
Up Next...
A quick turnaround as the Storm are back in action on Saturday, November 16th at 4:07pm for a date with the London Knights. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
