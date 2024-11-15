Spirit Welcome Otters Friday Night

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (11-7-1-0) host the Erie Otters (10-5-2-1) on Friday, November 15th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Wednesday, November 13th where they completed a comeback win over the Flint Firebirds by a score of 7-2. Joey Willis helped lead the comeback with the first five-goal performance in Spirit history. Michael Misa contributed a goal and two assists in the win as well, and Andrew Oke made 27 saves.

The Erie Otters fell 4-3 in overtime to the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday, November 13th. Alexis Daviault tallied the lone goal for the Otters in the first period. Erie took a 3-2 lead in the second period as Dylan Edwards and Matthew Schaefer both found the back of the net. The Greyhounds tied it in the third and then scored the game-winner just 14 seconds into overtime. Erie's import goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 27 in his seventh straight game.

This Season:

Saginaw and Erie have faced off once so far this season with Saginaw coming out on top 7-3 on October 5th. The Otters opened the scoring in the game as Dylan Edwards scored just 2:16 into the first period. Saginaw tied the game a minute and six seconds later as Michael Misa lit the lamp. Saginaw took their first lead of the game 10:01 into the first as Joey Willis scored making the score 2-1. The Spirit added to their lead just 20 seconds into the second period with Ethan Hay finding the back of the net. With 2 seconds left in the second period Michael Misa buried his second goal of night to give Saginaw a 4-1 lead going into the third period. The Otters responded 1:53 into the third period as Gabriel Frasca scored, cutting the Saginaw lead to 4-2. Saginaw then answered with two goals in a minute coming off the sticks of Nic Sima and Kristian Epperson. Erie scored later in the third while on the powerplay with Pano Fimis finding the back of the net. Saginaw closed out the game with Carson Harmer lighting the lamp one last time for the 7-3 final.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa extended his CHL-leading goal total to 23 on Wednesday night. Last game against Flint, Misa tallied one goal and two assists. In one game against Erie this season, Misa recorded two goals and one assist. Nashville prospect Joey Willis is coming off a historic performance in which he became the first Spirit player to score five goals in one game. In one game against Erie this season, Willis tallied one goal and one assist. Calem Mangone has recorded five points in the last three games, including a hat-trick against Flint on Sunday. In the first matchup against the Otters this season, Mangone picked up two assists.

Matthew Schaefer has been solid for the Otter this season. The former first overall pick has 11 points (4G, 7A) in nine games this season. Pano Fimis is currently leading Erie in points (8G-16A-24P) with a goal and an assist coming against the Spirit. Sam Alfano is second on the Otters in points with 23 (9G, 14A) and recorded two of those assists against the Spirit on October 5th. Otters goaltender Noah Erliden has seen action in seven straight contests. He sits second in the league with a .925 SV%, and third with a 2.45 GAA.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Carey Terrance (ANA)

Â Martin Misiak (CHI)

Â Ty Henry (CHI)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.