Spitfires Lose 9-3 in Sudbury

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Sudbury today after a big 5-3-win last night in North Bay. The Wolves were waiting in the wings as they won their last game on Sunday the 10 th, 3-1 over Owen Sound. On a Sudbury Friday night it was all Sudbury as they dominated the Spitfires and won 9-3.

In the first period, the Wolves took it to the Spitfires as they dominated the puck possession. The Wolves would score goals three minutes apart and take a 2-0 lead heading into the break. Sudbury had a 10-4 shot advantage after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Spitfires would start with a PK and were unsuccessful as the Wolves would score to make it 3-0. Just over three minutes later, the Spitfires would find the back of the net. Abraham shot the puck towards the goal and J.C Lemieux would deflect the puck into the net for his 4 th goal of the season and cut the lead to 3-1. Twenty-nine seconds later, the Wolves would respond and make it 4-1. Another 47 seconds later, the Wolves made it 5-1 and that was the night for Joey Costanzo. Three minutes later, Sudbury would add another goal and take a commanding 6-1 lead. Just two minutes later, Davis would steal the puck off former Spitfire DeAngelis and Davis would score his 6 th goal of the year, unassisted. Just 59 seconds later, the Wolves would make it 7-2. The shots were 24-16 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Spitfires would fight back. Protas would score his 12 th goal of the season to make it a 7-3 game. Just two minutes later the Wolves would strike back and take an 8-3 lead. The Wolves would add another and take the win, 9-3.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

