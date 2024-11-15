McIntyre Scores as First Place Rangers Beat Petes in Kitchener

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes' Jonathan Melee on game night

(Peterborough Petes) Peterborough Petes' Jonathan Melee on game night(Peterborough Petes)

(Kitchener, ON) - On Friday, November 15, the Peterborough Petes were in Kitchener for a road battle with the OHL leading Kitchener Rangers. Kitchener won the game by a score of 4-1.

Ryder McIntyre scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Caden Taylor and Adam Levac picking up an assist each. Easton Rye stopped 31/35 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Kitchener Goal (4:20) - Trent Swick (10), Assists - Adrian Misaljevic (16), Luca Romano (11)

Kitchener Goal (19:31) - Luke Ellinas (9), Assists - Tanner Lam (12), Carson Campbell (9)

Second Period:

Kitchener Goal (6:37) - Adrian Misaljevic (13), Assists - Jack Pridham (1), Trent Swick (13)

Peterborough Goal (13:38) - Ryder McIntyre (5), Assists - Caden Taylor (5), Adam Levac (3)

Kitchener Goal (18:14) - Cameron Mercer (3), Assist - Cameron Reid (16)

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 21, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.