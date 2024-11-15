McIntyre Scores as First Place Rangers Beat Petes in Kitchener
November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Kitchener, ON) - On Friday, November 15, the Peterborough Petes were in Kitchener for a road battle with the OHL leading Kitchener Rangers. Kitchener won the game by a score of 4-1.
Ryder McIntyre scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Caden Taylor and Adam Levac picking up an assist each. Easton Rye stopped 31/35 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Kitchener Goal (4:20) - Trent Swick (10), Assists - Adrian Misaljevic (16), Luca Romano (11)
Kitchener Goal (19:31) - Luke Ellinas (9), Assists - Tanner Lam (12), Carson Campbell (9)
Second Period:
Kitchener Goal (6:37) - Adrian Misaljevic (13), Assists - Jack Pridham (1), Trent Swick (13)
Peterborough Goal (13:38) - Ryder McIntyre (5), Assists - Caden Taylor (5), Adam Levac (3)
Kitchener Goal (18:14) - Cameron Mercer (3), Assist - Cameron Reid (16)
Third Period:
No Score
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 21, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
