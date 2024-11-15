Game Day - November 15 - GUE vs. NIA

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are in action for the 8th annual Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning Winter Wear Drive as the Niagara IceDogs come to town for the only time this season.

When you enter the rink, volunteers will be on hand in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 to collect your much-needed new or gently used hats, socks, mitts/gloves, boots, and scarves in support of Hope House. For every item that fans donate, volunteers will provide a raffle ticket. The five winning numbers have been pre-drawn, and fans can check their raffle tickets immediately to see if they have won one of five prizes donated by the Guelph Storm. Winning numbers, collection bins, and prizes will be located at the Sponsorship Section at the top of section 116. Any prizes not claimed will be available for pickup at the Storm Administration Offices when the game begins.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Max Namestnikov

Leads the Storm in goals (6)

2nd in team points (12)

Had four goals against the London Knights on Sunday, November 14

Who to Watch - Niagara IceDogs

Kevin He

Leads the IceDogs in points (28) and goals (16)

109th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Had three goals against the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday, November 9th

Head-to-Head

The Storm had a 1-0-1-0 record against the Niagara IceDogs last season. Tonight is the first of two meetings this season.

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Niagara 0-0-0-0 Guelph 0-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Niagara 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Niagara 2-3-1-0 Guelph 4-0-1-1

NIA vs. GUE @ Guelph Niagara 0-2-1-0 Guelph 3-0-0-0

NIA vs. GUE @ Niagara Niagara 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-1-1

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates!

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

