Game Notes: vs Owen Sound - November 15th, 2024

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Friday night and you know what that means, it's another night of Kingston Frontenacs hockey at Slush Puppie Place. Tonight, the Fronts host the Owen Sound Attack for the only time during the regular season and the boys in black and gold will look to keep their hot streak rolling. Kingston is 8-2 in their last 10 contests and have won three in a row against some formidable Eastern Conference opponents in Oshawa, Brampton and Ottawa.

Tonight their attention turns to a Western Conference team they don't get to see too often, and a team that is currently going through a rebuild. The Attack currently sit in 8th in the West with a record of 6-9-2-2. Although their record may not be the best, they've taken some of the league's best sides to the limit. Although they ended up on the losing end, the Attack have taken Saginaw, Barrie and London (x2) to overtime and have even beaten teams like Niagara and Kitchener. The record may not reflect it, but this is a team that the Frontenacs cannot afford to take lightly.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

Owen Sound has had Kingston's number in recent years, with the Fronts having only won 1 of the last 4 matchups

Carter George scored a goalie goal in Peterborough last night, the 11th in OHL history

Luke McNamara is 5 points away from hitting the century mark in his OHL career

Special Teams could be the Difference

Although there's a wide gap between these two teams in the overall OHL standings, the Attack aren't a team to be messed with. The Frontenacs are among the best in both powerplay and penalty kill categories, with the Attack sitting in the middle of the pack. Where it gets interesting is the total team penalty minutes, with Kingston and Owen Sound being the 5th and 6th least penalized teams in the league. If Kingston gets an opportunity on the man advantage they better take advantage of it. Their 4th ranked powerplay is operating at 27.5%, and they can wear the opposition down the way they can move the puck around with the extra man.

Keep the Momentum Going

As mentioned, the Frontenacs are 8-2 in their last ten and have really turned it on lately. Troy Mann has built three balanced scoring lines with each line featuring a different identity. Jacob Battaglia and Tuomas Uronen are in the top 10 in league scoring but are on the perceived 2nd and 3rd lines for the Frontenacs. Going into the season, question marks were raised about the backend and players like Maleek McGowan and Vann Williamson have taken a big step and are able to play in big time moments. What's happening right now in Kingston is something that fans haven't seen for a few seasons now, and that's consistency. For the most part, night in and night out you are getting a team that is tough to play against and can come at your in waves with elite puck possession skills.

Early season woes saw multiple one goal losses and a weekend road trip with three consecutive overtime losses. There were some early hiccups, sure; but Troy Mann and his coaching staff have the black and gold playing some high level hockey. Kingston has wins over Oshawa, Brampton and a couple of gritty wins over the 67's in the last two weeks and if I were you, I wouldn't keep doubting this team.

The Frontenacs will look to keep the hot streak and the momentum going against the Owen Sound Attack tonight at 7pm inside Slush Puppie Place. Tickets are still available.

