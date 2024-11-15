Lucas Teixeira Commits to Storm
November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that forward Lucas Teixeira has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.
The 6'1, 185 lbs centreman from Toronto, Ontario is currently playing for the OJHL's Toronto Jr. Canadiens and has recorded 14 points (3 goals and 11 assists) in 21 games.
Last season, the 2007-born Teixeira played for the Jr. Canadiens U18 AAA program, where he scored 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points in 36 games.
Teixeira will make his Storm debut on Friday night when Guelph takes on the Niagara IceDogs at the Sleeman Centre at 7:07pm.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
