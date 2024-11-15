Birds Pot Three Unanswered, Come Back to Beat Greyhounds, 3-2

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds' Matthew Mania and Soo Greyhound's Tate Vader in action

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Blake Smith scored twice and the Flint Firebirds struck for three goals in the third period as they came from behind and beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-2, on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Firebirds trailing, 2-0, at the outset of the third period the Greyhounds won the opening faceoff but Kaden Pitre knifed after the puck in the attacking zone. Pitre reached out his stick and poked the puck away from Caden Carlisle. He then grabbed the loose puck and stuffed it past Charlie Schenkel to cut the lead to 2-1.

Later in the third, Jimmy Lombardi carried the puck into the attacking zone and left it for Chris Thibodeau along the right wing. Thibodeau strode with the puck and fed the trailing Smith for a one-timer that got through Schenkel, tying the score at two.

The Firebirds then took the lead two minutes later on Smith's second goal of the game. Matthew Wang worked the puck free from a scrum along the boards and kicked it loose to Matthew Mania who wheeled it quickly to Smith. Smith strode in and snapped a shot high past Schenkel and the Firebirds took the lead for good, 3-2.

The Greyhounds grabbed their two-goal lead with a pair of goals in the second period. First, Marco Mignosa sent a snapshot home from the high slot and then Brady Smith connected with a power play goal. Flint improved to 8-11-0-1 in the win while Soo dropped to 11-9-0-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Noah Bender made 22 saves on 24 shots and earned his first win as a Firebird...Blake Smith has goals in four of his past five games and recorded his first career two-goal game...the Firebirds won a game during which they trailed after two periods for the first time this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return home to take on the Erie Otters on Saturday night. It's Pro Wrestling Night, produced by Pure Pro Wrestling, featuring special appearances from pro wrestlers Moose, Rhyno and Jack Price. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

