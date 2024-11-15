Zhilkin Scores First OHL Goal, Spirit Fall Late to Otters

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Calem Mangone and Erie Otters' Pano Fimis on the ice

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit faced off against the Erie Otters Friday, November 15th as they fell by a score of 7-5. Dima Zhilkin scored his first career OHL goal and Joey Willis stayed hot with a late equalizer. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 22 saves on 28 shots. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie tallying 24 saves on 29 shots.

The Otters opened the scoring on Friday with Carey Terrance tucking one into the back of the net off a broken play. Wesley Royston and Dylan Edwards are credited with the assists as Erie took a 1-0 lead 12:18 into the first period.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 9 - 11)

Just 25 seconds into the second period, Erie added on to their lead while on the powerplay. Sam Alfano slipped the puck through the five-hole of Andrew and was assisted by Dylan Edwards and Matthew Schaefer.

Three minutes later the Otters put another on the board as Carey Terrance tipped a shot from the blue line that found the top shelf of the net. Wesley Royston and Ty Henry are credited with assists as the Otters took a 3-0 lead.

The Spirit lit the lamp while on the powerplay as Nic Sima fired a one-timer past the blocker of Noah Erliden for his fifth goal of the season. Calem Mangone picked an assist off his beautiful one-time pass and James Guo also tallied an assist.

Off the faceoff Zayne Parekh sniped a shot into the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season just 20 seconds after the power play goal. Michael Misa picked up an assist as the Spirit cut Erie's lead to 3-2.

Erie added another while shorthanded as Carey Terrance scored his second of the night on a breakaway. Nathan Sauder was credited with an assist.

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay again as Ethan Hay buried a one-time pass from Joey Willis for his sixth goal of the season. Kristian Epperson also tallied an assist as the Spirit got within one late in the second period.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 ER (2nd Period Shots: 9 - 6 Total Shots: 19 - 17)

The Otters struck first in the third with Wesley Royston finding the back of the net 3:40 into the period. Gabriel Frasca and Matthew Schaefer recorded the assists as Erie grew their lead to 5-3.

Dima Zhilkin cleaned up a rebound in front of the net for his first career OHL goal. Liam Storch and Sebastien Gervais picked up the assists getting the Spirit back within one with 7:38 left to play.

With 1:52 left in regulation Joey Willis roofed the puck into the back of the net to tie the game with the extra attacker on. Zayne Parekh and Kristian Epperson each tallied an assist.

Erie regained their lead 40 seconds later as Dylan Edwards found the back of the net, beating Oke low to the glove side.

As time expired, Carey Terrance scored an empty net goal for his fourth of the night and a 7-5 Otter lead.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 7 ER (3rd Period shots 10 - 12 Total Shots: 29 - 29)

Powerplays: SAG 3/7 ER 1/1

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 28 Shots L) ER Noah Erliden (24 Saves / 29 Shots W)

Saginaw closes out the weekend on Saturday, November 16th as they face off against the Sarnia Sting at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

