Rangers Earn Ninth Straight Home Win with Decisive Victory Over Petes

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Rangers showcased their depth with four different goal scorers and nine players contributing points in a commanding 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Y2K Night. The win at The Aud marked their 14th of the season, extended their home-ice winning streak to nine games, and secured their 10th consecutive game with a point at home. With the victory, the Blueshirts claimed sole possession of first place in the OHL standings.

Fueled by the efforts of Trent Swick, the Kitchener Rangers jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the opening frame. With 29 seconds remaining in the first period, Luke Ellinas buried his ninth goal of the season to extend the Blueshirts' lead to 2-0. The action intensified in the second period, with the Rangers netting two goals and the Petes adding one, extending the Rangers' lead to 4-1 heading into the final frame.

Forward Jack Pridham recorded his first point as a Ranger with an assist on a power play goal by Adrian Misaljevic in his debut with the club. Cameron Mercer competed in his 200th career game, scoring the Rangers' fourth goal and final marker of the game.

Attendance: 6,412

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

PBO 0, KIT 1

4:20 Trent Swick (10) - Adrian Misaljevic, Luca Romano

PBO 0, KIT 2

19:31 Luke Ellinas (9) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell

2nd Period

PBO 0, KIT 3

6:37 Adrian Misaljevic (13) - Jack Pridham, Trent Swick - PPG

PBO 1, KIT 3

13:38 Ryder McIntyre (5) - Caden Taylor, Adam Levac

PBO 1, KIT 4

18:14 Cameron Mercer (3), Cameron Reid

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Trent Swick (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Cameron Reid (1A)

The Numbers of the Game:

Shots: PBO 24, KIT 35

Power Play: PBO 0-4, KIT 1-1

FO%: PBO 43.3%, KIT 56.7%

The Starting Goalies:

Easton Rye started in the Peterborough net, surrendering four goals on 35 shots and recording a loss. Taking the crease for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons was rock-solid, turning aside 23 of 24 shots to earn his 11th win of the season, placing him second in the OHL in victories.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers wrap up their weekend with a Sunday matinee in Sarnia at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena against the Sting on Sunday, November 17th. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or  online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.