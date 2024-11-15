Terrance Scores Four as Otters Down Spirit in Thriller

November 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Saginaw, MI -- The Erie Otters would make their final trip of the season to the home of the reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit, Friday, looking to avenge a tough loss at the Dow Event Center in October. Coming off of a point in Sault Ste. Marie, Erie would look to keep the points coming in this Western Conference clash.

The Spirit would start the game on top, with plenty of early attempts on goal. Otters goaltender Noah Erliden was tested plenty in the frame but came up with a few massive saves to keep the Spirit off the board. Against the run of play, the Otters were able to find themselves on the scoreboard. A fourtunate bounce would find the Otters Captain Carey Terrance who would score his seventh of the season to get Erie on top early. This lead would last the length of the frame as the Otters would end the period up 1-0. They would also lead in shots on goal 11-9.

The Otters would begin period two on a power play and would capitalize right away. Just 25 seconds into the frame, Sam Alfano would score his 10th of the season to make the score 2-0. The Otters would keep the pressure on with Ty Henry snapping a shot from the point for Terrance to deflect his second of the game and eighth of the year to make the score 3-0. The Spirit would respond and get on the board with Nic Sima's fifth of the year, coming on the power play, 3-1 Erie. Just 26 seconds later, the Spirit would keep the momentum rolling with Zayne Parekh scoring his fifth of the year to cut the deficit to one, 3-2 Erie. The Otters would respond well on the penalty kill with Terrance netting his third of the game and ninth of the season to make the score 4-2. The Spirit would not stay down for long as Saginaw Captain Ethan Hay would net his sixth of the year to make the game 4-3, the score after two. The Spirit lead in shots, 18-17.

Period three would get underway with the Otters on the front foot. They would score the frame's first goal with Wesley Royston's sixth of the year making it 5-3 Erie. The Spirit would respond with Dima Zhilkin scoring his first OHL goal to make the game 5-4. Saginaw would keep the foot on the gas with Joey Willis netting with just over a minute left to go in the game, his ninth to tie the game 5-5. Erie would keep pushing however as Dylan Edwards would add to his multi-point night and play hero to give Erie a 6-5 lead. With barely any time on the clock Terrance would put the icing on the cake on his best night at the OHL level, scoring an empty-netter to seal a 7-5 victory. A huge road win for the Otters

The Otters will wrap up their road trip Saturday in Flint with the season's final road battle with the Firebirds. Erie will then return to home ice Wednesday as they take on the Brampton Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.