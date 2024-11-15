Rangers Set Sights on Returning to Win Column in First Clash with Petes

Kitchener, ON - After dropping a tightly contested game to the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, the Kitchener Rangers look to get back in the win column against the Peterborough Petes on Y2K night at The Aud on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

It's the first of two matchups of the season between the Rangers and the Petes on Friday, with the second appearance not taking place until February. In the 2023-24 season, the Blueshirts swept the season series (2-0-0-0), winning both games by a margin of four goals (4-0, 6-2). Over the past five years, Kitchener holds a 3-2-0-0 record against Peterborough overall, going 1-1-0-0 on home ice since 2019 when the Petes came to town.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-3-2-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

After extending their point streak to 15 games with an overtime loss on Saturday against the Owen Sound Attack, the East Avenue Blue dropped a close affair to the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, 3-2 at Tribute Communities Centre. Despite trailing 2-0 in the game, the Blueshirts clawed their way back with Carson Campbell's first career OHL goal and Luca Romano's 12th marker of the season - his seventh straight game with a goal. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Adrian Misaljevic each recorded an assist on Campbell's tally, with Romano's being a solo effort going unassisted. Goaltender Jackson Parsons was solid, stopping 23 of 26 shots faced and posting a .884 save percentage against the Generals.

The Rangers had no success on their four power play opportunities, bringing their season percentage on the man advantage to 24.1%. On the flip side, the club surrendered a goal while short-handed, holding the Generals to 1-for-3 on the power play on Sunday. On the season, Kitchener is 82.2% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Sophomore forward Tanner Lam has recorded four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 19 games this season. More recently, Lam opened the scoring for the Rangers against the Attack last Saturday, burying his fourth marker of the year. In the 2023-24 season, Lam scored a goal in each of the two meetings against the Petes. Heading into Friday's matchup with Peterborough, Lam will look to pick up from where he left off.

Luca Romano is on a seven-game goal streak and has shown no signs of slowing down. The forward has nine goals and two multi-goal games over that seven-game window, helping to bring his season totals to 12 goals, 10 assists, and 22 points through 19 games. Producing offence better than a point-per-game, he'll look to extend his goal streak to eight on home ice on Friday.

Cameron Reid ranks fourth among defencemen in the OHL in points with 19, scoring four goals and adding 15 assists. Reid has been an impressive force on the power play this season, tallying a team-high 12 assists on the man advantage. Before their three-and-three weekend, Reid had a five-game stretch where he recorded two goals and eight assists for 10 points, a two-point per-game pace.

SCOUTING THE PETES (1-14-1-3)

10th in the Eastern Conference, 20th in the OHL

The Peterborough Petes came into their Thursday matchup against Owen Sound riding a two-game losing streak, eventually dropping their third straight contest against the Attack by a 4-1 score. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Jonathan Melee scored the lone goal for the Petes assisted by Braydon McCallum at Peterborough Memorial Centre, cutting the deficit in half. Heading into the final frame, the Attack would strike twice, including a goalie goal from Carter George, putting the game out of reach and securing the win. Petes goaltender Zach Bowen kept Peterborough in the game, stopping 37 of 40 shots, and earning a .925 save percentage. Peterborough went 1-for-5 on power play opportunities in the game, bringing their season total with the man advantage to 13.2%. After surrendering two power-play goals on three Attack opportunities, the Petes are operating their penalty kill at 81.8%.

Following Friday's game against Kitchener, the Petes will return to Peterborough to take on the Brantford Bulldogs on Thursday.

Petes to Watch:

Heading into Thursday's game against the Attack, defenceman Liam Ladds was on a two-game point streak. Playing in his second season with the Petes, Ladds recorded his first OHL goal and four assists for a five-point total through 18 games - surpassing his 2023-24 season total. His five points rank tied for third most on the team as a defenceman and is a player to be on the lookout for on Friday.

Chase Lefebvre leads the Petes in assists (7) and points (9) through 19 games. The forward is competing in his third OHL season with the Petes and is coming off a career year where he scored 17 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points. Last season against the Rangers, Lefebvre registered a primary assist on one of two goals the Petes recorded in two games.

Colin Fitzgerald is playing in his first season in the OHL and was the third overall draft choice from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He leads all freshmen on Peterborough in goals (4), assists (3) and points (7). In the 2023-24 season, Fitzgerald, who is from Peterborough, recorded 39 goals, 25 assists, and 64 points in 35 OMHA U16 games as the team's top goal scorer and points-getter. Picking up offensively, Fitzgerald will look to continue his productive start to the season on Friday against the Rangers.

RANGERS REACH

UP NEXT:

Following their game against the Petes on Friday, the Rangers will travel to Sarnia for their second matchup of the season against the Sting. After wrapping up the weekend on the road, Kitchener will return home to face off against their division rivals, the London Knights for the first of a two-game homestand. Puck drop for Sunday's matinee in Sarnia is set for 2:05 p.m.

