Dan Cloutier to Join Storm Hockey Operations

May 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that Dan Cloutier has been named Advisor to the President of the hockey club for the upcoming season.

"Dan has tremendous experience and knowledge at all levels of the game," said Burnett. "He will make significant contributions in all areas of our program with key emphasis on player development and scouting."

Cloutier, a native of Mont Laurier, Quebec, spent parts of four seasons playing in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds and finishing his OHL career with the Guelph Storm. After being selected by the New York Rangers in the first round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, Cloutier went on to play fourteen years of professional hockey, which included a decade in the NHL split between the Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings.

The former NHL goaltender is joining the Guelph Storm after spending seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks in various roles. Cloutier worked with the Canuck's Player Development and served as Goaltender Consultant from 2012-2016, later working as their Goaltending Coach from 2016-2018, and serving as the club's Director of Goaltending during the 2018-2019 season. Prior to his time with the Canucks, Cloutier served as Goaltending Coach for the OHL's Barrie Colts for the 2010-2011 season.

"I'm excited to be returning to the Guelph Storm," said Cloutier. "I'm looking forward to working with this talented group of players and staff to ensure both player development and team success."

