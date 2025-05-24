Storm Alumni Mac Nichol Named to 2025 Memorial Cup Officiating Team

May 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







A pair of OHL officials have been selected to officiate the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Quebec that gets underway on Friday.

Completing his seventh OHL season and sixth as a referee, Mac Nichol joins fourth-year linesperson Spencer Knox at the CHL's annual national championship.

Nichol, who is originally from Listowel, Ont. and played parts of three seasons with the Guelph Storm from 2009-12, recently worked his third OHL Championship Series.

Knox, from Newcastle, Ont., recently skated in his third OHL Championship Series.

The OHL wishes these officials the very best at the Memorial Cup!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2025

Storm Alumni Mac Nichol Named to 2025 Memorial Cup Officiating Team - Guelph Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.