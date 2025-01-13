Colts to Honour Kyle Clifford with Jersey Retirement

The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that on February 27th that they will honour Kyle Clifford with a #13 jersey retirement when the Saginaw Spirit visit.

Clifford, who spent three seasons with the Colts from 2007-2010, appeared in 184 games.

Clifford joined the Colts' organization after being selected 37th overall in the second round of the 2007 OHL Priority Selection Draft. In his first season, he played in all but two games while registering 15 points and 83 penalty minutes. In his NHL Draft season, he would go on to score 16 goals and add 12 assists. The Los Angeles Kings would call his name 35th overall in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft. In his final season in Barrie, he would continue his development by racking up 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) while finishing with 111 penalty minutes. During the 2010 playoff run, he found the back of the net five times and assisted on nine goals.

In his professional career, he would go on to play in 753 NHL games (660 LA Kings, 41 Toronto Maple Leafs, 52 St. Louis Blues). In his second season with the Kings, he captured hockey's greatest trophy, the Stanley Cup. Two seasons later, Clifford would capture his second Stanley Cup with the LA Kings, playing in 24 playoff games while adding seven points. Clifford has played the past four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs Organization, spending the majority of the time with the Toronto Marlies.

"Kyle Clifford defines what it means to be an underdog. Throughout his career here in Barrie and professionally, his work ethic has been unmatched. He's had a terrific 15-year career professionally while winning the Stanley Cup twice which is an incredible feat. We're honoured to officially hang Kyle's #13 up to the rafters here at Sadlon Arena while having Kyle and his family here to celebrate on his special evening." Added Owner & President, Howie Campbell

The Barrie Colts will host the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday, February 27th for their lone visit of the season. Click here for tickets.

More information regarding the jersey retirement will be announced closer to the date.

