OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Owen Sound and Niagara, New Start Time on Saturday in Saginaw
January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed regular season game between the Niagara IceDogs and the host Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, January 4.
The Attack will now play host to the IceDogs on Wednesday, February 26 at 7:00pm at the the Bayshore Community Centre.
Additionally, the League has announced a new start time for Saturday's regular season game between the Guelph Storm and host Saginaw Spirit. The originally scheduled 7:05pm start has been moved up to 4:00pm at the Dow Event Center.
