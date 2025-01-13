New Start Time: Spirit vs. Storm Set for 4:00pm on Saturday, January 18th

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Ontario Hockey League has approved a new start time for Saginaw's home game against the Guelph Storm on Saturday, January 18th.

Originally set for 7:05pm, Saturday's game will now begin at 4:00pm.

With the new start time, doors to the Budweiser Red Room will open at 2:30pm, followed by arena doors at 3:00pm.

Pregame broadcast coverage on CHL TV and 100.5 FM WSGW will begin 3:45pm.

The post-game skate with the players has been moved to Saturday, February 15th, after the Spirit battle the Sudbury Wolves.

