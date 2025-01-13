Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Week

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording one goal and five assists through three games.

The 2023 fifth-round pick signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club on November 29th after playing 66 games over the last two seasons for the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers where he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points and added another 3 points in 8 playoff games.

Katzin opened up the week with an assist in Wednesday's game against the Erie Otters. He kicked off the Western Conference road trip in Flint with two assists in the Storm's 6-4 win. The team travelled to the Soo where Katzin contributed to the team's win with a goal and two assists.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

