OHL Announces New Start Time on Saturday in Saginaw

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League has announced a new start time for Saturday's regular season game between the Guelph Storm and host Saginaw Spirit. The originally scheduled 7:05pm start has been moved up to 4:00pm at the Dow Event Center.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.