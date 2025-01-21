Cincinnati's Sharpe Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Chas Sharpe of the Cincinnati Cyclones (right)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chas Sharpe of the Cincinnati Cyclones is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 13-19.

Sharpe scored four goals and added an assist for five points in three games last week.

The 21-year-old had a goal in a 3-1 win against Utah on Wednesday, tallied a pair of goals in a 6-1 victory over Maine on Friday and recorded a goal and assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Indy on Saturday.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Toronto, Sharpe leads ECHL defensemen with 15 goals and is seventh among blueliners with 26 points in 39 games with the Cyclones this season.

Prior to turning pro, Sharpe tallied 116 points (31g-85a) in 222 career games with Mississauga of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Chas Sharpe, a case of pucks will be donated to a Cincinnati youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

