ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Trois-Rivières' Cormier fined, suspended

Trois-Rivières' Xavier Cormier has been suspended for three games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #534, Trois-Rivières at Norfolk, on Jan. 19.

Cormier is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 17:59 of the second period.

Cormier will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Norfolk (Jan. 24), at Maine (Jan. 26) and vs. Maine (Jan. 29).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tahoe's Demek fined, suspended

Tahoe's Jakub Demek has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #533, Tahoe at Iowa, on Jan. 19.

Demek is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of an unpenalized boarding penalty at 6:15 of the third period.

Demek will miss Tahoe's game vs. Fort Wayne on Jan. 24.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tulsa's McKee fined, suspended

Tulsa' Mike McKee has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #537, Idaho at Tulsa, on Jan. 19.

McKee is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 11:58 of the second period.

McKee will miss Tulsa's game at Idaho on Jan. 24.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.