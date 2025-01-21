Komets Head West on Five Game Win Streak

January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - After two more wins on Coliseum ice last weekend, the team has pushed their win streak to a season-best five games. The Komets currently reside in third place in the Central Division with a mark of 23-12-1-0 for 47 points. They are just one point back of second-place Iowa and six points behind first-place Toledo. The Komets have played three fewer games than the Walleye and two less than the Heartlanders. The club will face the first-place Tahoe Knight Monsters on the road this week.

Last week's results

Fri. 1/17 vs Toledo FW 4 - TOL 2 W

Sat.1/18 vs Maine FW 5 - ME 3 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets beat Toledo 4-2 at the Coliseum. The Walleye got on the board first with a Brandon Kruse goal at 11:05 of the first period. Alex Swetlikoff scored at 18:30 to conclude the scoring in the first period. In the second period, Toledo's Jalen Smereck put the Walleye back up with a strike at 1:12, but that goal was matched when Kyle Mayhew scored at 9:44, with an assist from Jack Dugan. In the third period, the Komets got a goal from Jack Gorniak at 10:00 to give the Komets the lead. Swetlikoff added an insurance goal at 14:54 to end the scoring. Brett Brochu got the win, making 30 saves.

Saturday night, the Komets welcomed the Maine Mariners for the first time. After a scoreless first period, the Komets lit the lamp twice in the second period with goals from Jack Dugan and Brannon McManus. Maine got on the scoreboard with a tally at 10:18, but Odeen Tufto scored at 14:49 with an assist from Ethan Keppen to make the score 3-1. The Mariners cut into the Komet lead with a power play goal at 16:26 to end the scoring in the second period. In the third, defenseman Darren Brady scored his second goal of the season before Keppen ended the game with an empty net goal at 19:17. Conner Unger won, making 24 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Tufto, 6 games (3g, 5a), Dugan, 6 games (4g, 3a), Keppen, 3 games (1g, 4a)

Assists: Keppen, 3 games (4a)

Home Points: Tufto, 5 games (2g, 4a), Dugan 4 games (3g, 1a), Mayhew, 4 games (1g, 4a)

Road Points: Tufto, 3 games (2g, 2a), Dugan, 3 games (2g, 2a), Rees, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Wins (goaltender): 3, Ungar, 2, Brochu

Komet leaders-

Points: 36 - Dugan (12g, 24a)

Goals: 12 - Dugan

Assists: 27 - Mayhew

Power Play Goals: 6 - Tufto

Short-Handed Goals: 1 -- Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 4 - Aleardi

Shots: 111 - Aleardi

PIM: 109 - Turcotte

Plus/Minus: +19 - Brady

Home Points: 23 - Dugan

Home Goals: 8 - Swetlikoff, Dugan, Tufto

Home Assists: 15 - Dugan, Mayhew

Road Points: 16 - Tufto

Road Goals: 6 - Aleardi

Road Assists: 13 - Tufto

Goaltenders

Appearances: 19 - Brochu

Wins: 12 - Ungar

Saves: 528 - Brochu

Goals against Avg: 2.42 - Brochu

Save percentage: .921 - Brochu

Shutouts: 1, Brochu, Ungar

Special K's- The Komets were held scoreless on six power players and scored one goal while skating five times short-handed.

Next week - The Komets travel to Tahoe for three games versus the Knight Monsters on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Icing the puck - Toledo's goal at 11:05 of the first period on Friday snapped the Komet's shutout streak at 115:36. Ethan Keppen's three points on Saturday marked the 15th time a Komet has scored three or more points in a game. Odeen Tufto has three goals and seven assists in January. The Komets will make their first trip to Tahoe this week. The team is 7-0-0 versus teams from the Mountain Division this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, February 1: Come out to Komets Luau Night, sponsored by our friends at Crazy Pinz. Crazy Pinz will be giving away shirts, gear, play coupons, and more! Wear your Hawaiian shirt and get involved in the biggest truffle shuffle on camera! Special performances by Aloha Chicago Entertainment pre-game and during intermissions. Dress tropical and enjoy the chill vibes of Luau Night

Sunday, February 2: Meijer Family Night + Post-Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $58! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

