Glads Gain One Point, Fall in All Three Games

January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







The Atlanta Gladiators (17-18-3-1) lost to the Orlando Solar Bears (20-16-5-0) by a final score of 3-2 on Friday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider started in goal for the second straight game for the Gladiators, while on the other end of the ice, for Orlando, it was Ryan Fanti.

Ryan Cranford (7th) scored the game's first goal on the power-play, as at 13:57 in the first period, as he capitalized on a terrific net-front play from Easton Armstrong. The Solar Bears scored the game's next goal, as at 17:51 of the first, forward Jarrett Lee (6th) deposited a wrist shot upstairs, bringing the score to 1-1.

After a back-and-forth middle frame, the score remained square entering the final period of regulation time. Early in the third period, at 6:44, Solar Bear forward Jaydon Dureau (8th) blasted a wicked slap shot from the wing to give the Solar Bears the 2-1 advantage, their first of the game. Just under a minute later, Andrew Coxhead (4) notched the third Solar Bear goal, by sneaking a slapper from the bumper by Ethan Haider.

With under a minute remaining in regulation time, with the extra attacker on the ice, Blake Murray (10th) found the back of the net, assisted by Eric Neiley and Cody Sylvester, keeping the game alive for the Gladiators. Following a late penalty to Joey Cipollone, Orlando was able to hold on and win the contest by a final score of 3-2.

Ryan Fanti in the victory for Orlando, made 32 saves on 33 shots, while Ethan Haider denied 23 of 26 in the loss for the Gladiators.

