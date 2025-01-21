ECHL Transactions - January 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Cale List, D

Alden Weller, D

Reading:

C.J. Stubbs, F

Utah:

Hunter Warner, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

delete Jared Westcott, F traded to Orlando

Cincinnati:

delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

delete David Tendeck, G suspended by Florida

Greenville:

delete Joseph Leahy, D suspended by Greenville

Idaho:

delete Romain Rodzinski, D suspended by Idaho

Iowa:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Savannah

Kalamazoo:

add Luke Morgan, F signed contract

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

add Christian Sarlo, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

delete Kohei Sato, F traded to Bloomington

Reading:

delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

add Ryan Hofer, F assigned by Hershey 1/20

delete Zac Funk, F recalled to Hershey by Washington 1/20

Tahoe:

delete Jakub Demek, F recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

delete Luke Lush, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

