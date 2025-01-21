ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 21, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Cale List, D
Alden Weller, D
Reading:
C.J. Stubbs, F
Utah:
Hunter Warner, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
delete Jared Westcott, F traded to Orlando
Cincinnati:
delete Adam Tisdale, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
delete David Tendeck, G suspended by Florida
Greenville:
delete Joseph Leahy, D suspended by Greenville
Idaho:
delete Romain Rodzinski, D suspended by Idaho
Iowa:
add Lincoln Erne, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Lincoln Erne, D traded to Savannah
Kalamazoo:
add Luke Morgan, F signed contract
delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ryan Naumovski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
add Christian Sarlo, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
delete Kohei Sato, F traded to Bloomington
Reading:
delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
add Ryan Hofer, F assigned by Hershey 1/20
delete Zac Funk, F recalled to Hershey by Washington 1/20
Tahoe:
delete Jakub Demek, F recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Tulsa:
add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
delete Luke Lush, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Daneel Lategan, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
