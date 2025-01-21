Defenseman Chas Sharpe Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with the ECHL, today announced that defenseman Chas Sharpe was named Inglasco Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Sharpe recorded four goals and an assist this past week, en route to helping Cincinnati record three victories in that span.

Sharpe, 21, becomes the first player this season to win the weekly league award this season for the Cincinnati Cyclones. As a result, Inglasco will donate a case of hockey pucks that will be given to a youth hockey organization in the Cincinnati area.

This past week, the Orillia native recorded three power play goals for the Cyclones. With his trio of tallies, Sharpe now leads the team in PPG with seven just past the halfway mark of the 2024-25 regular season. Sharpe also has points in four of his last five games with Cincinnati, and leads the team in goals with 15. Since arriving in Cincinnati in his first professional season, Sharpe leads the Cyclones in points with 26 as a defenseman.

Cincinnati returns to Heritage Bank Center on Friday night when the Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:35 p.m. ET. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway. Those not in attendance can watch the game on FloHockey and listen via the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.