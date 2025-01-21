UNE, Maine Mariners Announce Industry Research Partnership

PORTLAND, ME - The University of New England College of Business and the Maine Mariners professional hockey team have announced a strategic research partnership to advance shared goals of innovation and industry excellence while preparing the next generation of business professionals to make an impact in their communities.

Starting this spring, students from UNE's College of Business will engage in long-term, collaborative industry research with the Mariners to study and advance business goals at Portland's premier professional hockey team.

Offered as part of a fellowship through UNE's Center for Sport and Business Innovation (CSBI), the research collaboration will allow participating students to gain hands-on experience in a real-world setting, focusing on career-ready skills like research, analytics, and project management.

"Through this partnership, we are bridging the gap between academics and industry," said Connor Blake, MBA, director of the CSBI, which aims to prepare young leaders for impactful careers in the global sports industry. "By leveraging UNE's academic expertise in research, business analytics, and innovation, we are not only providing students with meaningful, hands-on experiences but also helping our partners, like the Maine Mariners, achieve measurable outcomes that drive their success."

Blake said that students will focus on three core initiatives designed to enhance revenue generation, optimize operations, and elevate the Mariners' competitive edge.

Examples include conducting revenue analysis, such as exploring trends in ticket sales, group packages, and suite rentals to identify opportunities for maximizing revenue, as well as performing research and data analytics to improve the fan experience.

The partnership builds upon UNE's longstanding relationship with the Mariners, which includes University- and team-sponsored industry nights for students to meet with executives in preparing to launch their careers in Maine's athletic economy. Additionally, several alumni of UNE's College of Business have gone on to work in both front office and management positions for the team.

"The Mariners have great enthusiasm for this partnership with the University of New England," remarked Maine Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "This mutually beneficial partnership will not only improve the business and hockey operations of the team, but also give students the opportunity for real-world application experience. The staff and students at UNE have been incredibly welcoming and collaborative. We are very excited to see this relationship grow."

The Mariners agreement represents the latest development for UNE's burgeoning College of Business, as it expands its research capacity with the goal of driving innovation in Maine and the nation's growing professional, technology, and outdoor recreation sectors.

The agreement further highlights how the University of New England is preparing students for enriching careers and leadership positions with some of the nation's most important employers through innovative programs, experiential learning opportunities, internships, and a strong network of industry partnerships.

"This engagement with a loved local sport club will directly provide our students with the vital experiential learning opportunities they need to realize their longer-term career goals," said Norm O'Reilly, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business at UNE. "I could not think of a better organization to sponsor the inaugural project under UNE's newly launched Center for Sport and Business Innovation."

The University of New England and Maine Mariners will formally celebrate their partnership with O'Reilly dropping the puck at the Jan. 24 game against the Worcester Railers at 7:15 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

