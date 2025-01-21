8-Game Points Streak Continues, Team Takes to Road for the Week

January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders finished off a six-game home stand with a 4-0-1-1 record and now own the second-longest points streak in team history (8 games). Last week, Iowa earned four of six points (1-0-1-1) against Tahoe, the second-best team in the Western Conference.

On Saturday's Wild, Wild Midwest Night, the Heartlanders earned their fourth-highest scanned attendance in team history.

Iowa's longest points streak ever is nine games, set last season. Iowa also has points in seven straight home games, one off the team record established earlier this campaign.

This weekend, the Heartlanders are on the road for a Friday night matchup against Cincinnati, followed by Saturday and Sunday games at Toledo.

The Heartlanders are next at home on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. for Educator Appreciation Night taking on the Kalamazoo Wings.

Iowa is 21-11-4-2, good for 48 points and second in the Central Division.

This week's games

Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:35 p.m. at Cincinnati

Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6:15 p.m. at Toledo

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Toledo

Need to know:

Jonny Sorensen recorded his first career hat trick on Friday

Iowa has points in their last eight games, one short of a team record.

Three players are tied for points leader for the Heartlanders at 24: T.J. Walsh (12g), Matt Sop (9g), and Will Calverley (8g).

The Heartlanders are back at home on Friday, Jan. 31

$10 Online Youth Tickets

Grab $10 online youth tickets to any Heartlanders home game! Purchase 1 regular-priced ticket and get $10 online youth tickets (age 17 and under) to any seating section (excluding glass/premium seats).

January 31st at 7:00 p.m.: Educator Appreciation Night, pres. by MidWestOne Bank

Celebrate our amazing educators at the Iowa Heartlanders Educator Appreciation Night, presented by MidWestOne Bank, where we'll honor teachers with special recognitions and exciting surprises!

This will be a night of fun-filled activities and heartfelt tributes to the incredible educators who inspire and shape our future.

Don't miss an update from the Heartlanders

Follow Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) and don't miss any of the excitement. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates.

Single-game tickets, mini-plans, group tickets, flex tickets and season-ticket plans are available! Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.