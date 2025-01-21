Thunder Weekly, January 21, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 21) - Wichita played just one game last week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 15

Allen at Wichita, 4-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 24

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, January 25

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Monday, January 27

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

WICHITA

HOME: 15-9-1-1

AWAY: 7-5-1-0

OVERALL: 22-14-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 47 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 16 (currently on loan to San Diego)

Assists: Bates, 31

Points: Bates, 43

+/-: Bates, +25

PIM: Boucher, 56

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita played one game last week, knocking off rival, Allen, at home by a 4-1 final. The Thunder closed their four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record over that stretch. Wichita hits the road for the next six games starting on Friday in Utah against the Grizzlies.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates added two more points last Wednesday. He scored and added an assist, giving him nine points (3g, 6a) over his last five games. Bates is fourth in the league in scoring with 43 points, tied for first with 31 assists and tied for second in plus/minus (+25).

WELCOME BACK - Joe Carroll scored a pair of goals last week against Allen. He has three goals since returning to the Thunder from his trip to the Spengler Cup. Carroll has recorded a point per game in his last six contests (4g, 2a).

300 - Jay Dickman is nearing another milestone. He has 278 ECHL points heading into this week's road swing to Utah.

35 OR MORE - Trevor Gorsuch earned his fifth win of the season last Wednesday. He has stopped 35 or more shots in four of his seven starts. Gorsuch lowered his goals-against to 1.52 and save percentage to .958.

TWO - Braden Hache opened the scoring last week against Allen. He tallied his second goal as a pro with his first came on November 30 against Worcester. Hache also added an assist, giving him his third multi-point outing of the season.

FAMILIAR FOES - Over the next month, the Thunder won't play a team outside the Mountain Division. The next meeting against a Central Division opponent is at the beginning of March when the Thunder goes to Toledo, Cincinnati and Indy for four games in five days in three different cities.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 12th in scoring for defenseman (24) and tied for first among rookies with 11 power play points...Jay Dickman and Kobe Walker are tied for 10th in scoring with 37 points...Wichita is 15-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-3-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

