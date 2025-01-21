Royals Open Three-Game Road-Trip with Friday Faceoff in Greenville

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, January 24th at 7:05 PM and Saturday, January 25th at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The road trip concludes against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 26th at 3:05 PM at North Charleston Coliseum. Jacksonville on Monday, January 20th at 12:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home for a three-game home stand beginning with a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 PM and Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 PM. The home stand concludes against the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM.

Non-Divisional Opponents:

The Swamp Rabbits are the third of six non-divisional opponents the Royals face during the 2024-25 season (Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays, Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets). Out of the six teams, the Royals host only Indy (Nov. 9 & 10) and Jacksonville (Jan. 17, 18 & 20).

The Royals hoist an 11-10-3 all-time record against the Swamp Rabbits. The Royals last faced off against Greenville on February 26, 2017 (6-3 L).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter their first game of a three-game road trip with a 15-19-4-1 record (35 points) after completing a season-long six-game home stand with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. Reading earned nine of the possible 12 points in the home stand, as well as five of the possible six points in their three-game series against Jacksonville. The Royals have earned a point in each of their last five games (4-0-0-1).

Forward Matt Miller (5g-17a) enter the series with a team-high 22 points. Forward Todd Skirving leads Reading in goals (11) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (19).

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits:

Greenville enters the three-game series with a 15-17-3-1 record (34 points) through their first 36 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

ECHL affiliates to the Los Angelas Kings and Ontario Reign, Greenville's offense is led by forward Bryce Brodzinski in points with 29 (11g-18a) and goals (11). The Swamp Rabbits dropped their previous game, 5-2, against the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, January 19th, and have dropped five of their last six games overall (1-4-1-0).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

