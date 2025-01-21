K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan
January 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Luke Morgan has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.
Morgan, 27, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Brighton, MI native who's in his third professional season, playing one game with the K-Wings this season. Morgan returns after amassing 19 points in 42 games played (6g-13a) in 2023-24.
The right-handed shooting forward notched 27 points (9g, 18a, 12 PIM) between the two teams (Kansas City, Kalamazoo) as a rookie in 2022-23.
In college, Morgan played four seasons for the Michigan Wolverines (2017-2022) with one season for Lake Superior State (2016-17), amassing 23 goals and 43 assists in 173 games played in his career.
The K-Wings head to Toledo for their next matchup Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Huntington Center.
