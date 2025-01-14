NC Courage Acquires USWNT Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw from San Diego Wave

January 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release









Jaedyn Shaw with the U.S. Women's National Team

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images) Jaedyn Shaw with the U.S. Women's National Team(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images)

CARY, N.C. (Jan. 14, 2025) - The North Carolina Courage have acquired U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Jaedyn Shaw via trade with San Diego Wave FC, the club announced on Tuesday. Shaw is under contract through the 2026 NWSL season.

In exchange for the 20-year-old international rising star, the Courage sent $300,000 in allocation money, an international spot for the 2025 and 2026 NWSL seasons, and $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees to San Diego. The Courage could send up to an additional $75,000 in 2025 allocation money to the Wave in exchange for up to $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees.

"I am so grateful to be here and to call North Carolina home. I'm excited to experience a new style of play and to learn and grow alongside amazing players and coaches. I can't wait to get to work and help bring another championship to Courage Country," Shaw said.

"Bringing Jaedyn here is a great day for our club. She is someone who has every tool at such a young age and will be a key part of our club. Her quality on the ball, both in possession and on the dribble, along with her levels in and around the box can unlock opposition. She suits our style of play and our supporters will be able to see one of the top young talents every week. We can't wait to welcome this truly gifted player and even better person to our team. It's a great day for us and we look forward to having Jaedyn in Courage Country," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Across three seasons in the NWSL, Shaw has 13 goals and four assists in just over 3,000 minutes played for the San Diego Wave. She signed with the Wave in 2022 through the youth entry mechanism as a 17-year-old.

After appearing in just five matches in her rookie season, Shaw helped lead the Wave to the NWSL Shield in 2023 with a career-best six goals, three assists and 38 chances created in 22 appearances. The Frisco, Texas, native continued to contribute throughout the 2024 campaign with four goals, one assist and 26 chances created across 22 matches.

On the international stage, Shaw has been a star for the USWNT since deputing with the senior team in 2023. Since then, Shaw has eight goals and one assist in 21 caps, helping the United States to wins at the 2024 Summer Olympics, 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup, and 2024 SheBelieves Cup. Shaw was awarded the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Shaw was also a standout for the United States at the youth level, winning the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Award in 2022 after leading the United States to a win at the Sud Ladies Cup over France, Mexico and the Netherlands. Shaw also led the U-15 team to a win at the CONCACAF Girls' Under-15 Championships in 2018, where she was once again awarded the Golden Ball.

Shaw will join the United States Women's National Team for their January camp in Florida this week, after which she'll report to Courage preseason training camp.

TRANSACTION: NC Courage intraleague trade with San Diego Wave FC (NWSL)

Courage receives: Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw

Wave receives: $300,000 in allocation money, international spot for 2025 and 2026, $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees

Conditional secondary trade:

Courage receives: Up to $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees

Wave receives: Up to $75,000 in 2025 allocation money

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.