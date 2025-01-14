Orlando Pride Transfers Goalkeeper Sofia Manner to AFC Toronto

January 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has transferred goalkeeper Sofia Manner to AFC Toronto of Canada's Northern Super League for an undisclosed fee, it was announced today.

"This move offers an all-around win for Orlando and Sofia, and we are thrilled for her new opportunity at AFC Toronto" Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "This transfer allows her to compete for more consistent playing time, while also contributing to the growth of women's soccer in North America. Sofia will always be a member of our Pride family, and we want to thank her for everything she contributed, on and off the pitch, during our historic 2024 season."

In her only season with the Pride, Manner appeared in one match for the Club. Her lone appearance came during the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup where she made three saves in a 2-2 draw against C.F. Monterrey Femenil. Manner would go on and make one save in the end-of-regulation shootout, helping the Pride earn the extra point.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride transfers goalkeeper Sofia Manner to Northern Super League's AFC Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.