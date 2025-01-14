Seattle Reign FC Original Lauren Barnes Signs New Contract

January 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC and defender Lauren Barnes have agreed to a new one-year contract, bringing back the free agent for her 13th year with the club. Since 2013, Barnes has played in 232 of the club's 252 regular season matches.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Lu Barnes back to the Reign this season," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "From the very beginning, Lu has been the heart and soul of this club, and her legacy here is unparalleled. As a world-class defender and leader in the NWSL, her influence extends far beyond the field. We are excited to see the immense impact she will continue to have on our team and the Reign community this season."

Barnes, 35, enters the 2025 season as the league's all-time leader in games played (232), games started (224) and minutes played (19,795). She was the first player in league history to reach 200 games played. The veteran defender joins teammate Jess Fishlock as the only other active NWSL player to play for the same club every season since the NWSL's inaugural season in 2013.

"I'm thrilled to sign a new contract with the Reign, a place that has been my home since I first joined the club in 2013," said Barnes. "This club means so much to me - not just for what we've accomplished on the field but for the impact we've been able to make in the community. I'm proud to continue this journey with my teammates, our incredible fans and the city I love. Together, we're building something special, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

Her experience extends into the NWSL playoffs, leading the club to the postseason in seven of the 11 NWSL seasons featuring playoffs. Throughout her career, Barnes has played in three NWSL Championships (2014, 2015, 2023) and is tied for the seventh-most playoff games played (11) across the league. Barnes is the only player in NWSL history to play in at least 20 games in each of the NWSL's first 11 seasons (including playoffs).

The Reign FC captain is a three-time NWSL Shield winner (2014, 2015, 2022) and earned NWSL Defender of the Year honors in 2016, becoming just the second player in league history to win the award. Barnes was also selected to the NWSL Best XI First Team two times (2015, 2016) and Second Team two times (2014, 2019).

During the 2024 season, Barnes made 17 starts in 21 appearances, tied for the fifth-most appearances on the team. The defender finished second on the team in clearances (60) and passing accuracy (86%).

Since Barnes joined the Reign in 2013, she has prioritized connecting the community and making a positive impact throughout Seattle and beyond. In 2022, Barnes was Reign FC's nominee for the league's most prestigious award, the Nationwide Community Impact Award - now known as the Lauren Holiday Impact Award - for her efforts and dedication to the community alongside Intentionalist, an organization committed to intentional spending that supports small businesses and diverse local communities.

Barnes is involved with several other organizations off the pitch, largely focused on promoting sustainability, in addition to growing the game. The defender has pledged 1% of her salary toward Common Goal to fund the growth and development of Football For Her, a California-based nonprofit that provides safe spaces for youth who identify as female or nonbinary to play soccer. She also works with Players for the Planet, an organization of professional athletes who are striving to make a difference by eliminating plastic, creating recycling initiatives and prioritizing conservation efforts.

The California native attended UCLA (2007-10), where she started in 95 of 97 games played and led the Bruins in assists in back-to-back seasons as a junior and senior.

