San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money from North Carolina Courage in Exchange for Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw

January 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired $300,000 in Allocation Money and $150,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds, along with a 2025 and 2026 international slot, in exchange for midfielder Jaedyn Shaw. Additionally, the Wave could receive up to an additional $75,000 in Allocation Money in 2025 in exchange for sending up to $150,000 in intra-league transfer fees to the Courage, subject to a conditional agreement with North Carolina.

"Jaedyn's impact on and off the field has been a significant part of our club's growth," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Early last season, Jaedyn expressed her desire to take on a new challenge and explore other options outside the Wave. While it's always hard to see a player of her talent move on, we respect and understand her decision to seek a new chapter in her career and we're happy we were able to help facilitate the move she wanted. We wish her nothing but success in the future."

The 2022 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist joined the Wave via the Discovery Process and signed her first professional contract on July 18, 2022, at just 17-years-old. She made her pro debut on July 30, scoring 28 minutes into her first game, making her the youngest player in NWSL to score in her debut. Since joining the Club, Shaw has appeared in 61 games (45 starts), while earning 14 goals and 4 assists.

"I want to thank the fans and the entire San Diego Wave organization for the incredible support and love you have shown me," said Shaw. "It's been an absolute honor to start my professional career in this city and represent this Club. The opportunity to pursue a new chapter is bittersweet, but I am excited about what lies ahead. I'm deeply grateful to the Levine Leichtman Family and Camille for making this move possible and to my teammates, coaches, staff, and of course, the Sirens, for making San Diego feel like home for me and my family over the last three years."

Shaw received her first call-up to the USWNT in September of 2023 and made her international debut the following month, earning her first cap on October 26. Since then, she made history in becoming the first player in USWNT history to score in each of her first five starts and was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

