Chicago Red Stars Re-Sign Forward Sarah Griffith

January 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars have announced the club has re-signed forward and Chicagoland native, Sarah Griffith, to a short-term contract through June 30, 2025.

Griffith's professional career began when she was drafted by her hometown club in 2022. After making her Red Stars debut April 30, 2022, she finished her rookie campaign with two goals and an assist. In 2023, the forward started in three of her 6 regular-season appearances for Chicago, recording one assist and 260 minutes played. 2024 saw Griffith record three starts and an assist across seven appearances in the regular season, leading the team with a 91.67 percent passing accuracy in the final third on the season. The forward also scored a game-winning goal against the Washington Spirit July 31 in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup play. Griffith's short-term contract extends her time with the Red Stars through the first half of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season.

Prior to joining the NWSL, Griffith competed collegiately at Purdue University, breaking multiple program records, including goals in a season, consecutive games with a goal, shots on goal in a season and game-winning goals in a season. The forward earned numerous accolades as a Boilermaker, including All-America Second Team by United Soccer Coaches, Big Ten Forward of the Year, All-North Region First Team by United Soccer Coaches and All-Big Ten First Team.

Griffith and the Chicago Red Stars will begin the preseason at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, before kicking off the 2025 NWSL season in March. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members ahead of the 2025 season can visit chicagoredstars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

