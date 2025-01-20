CEBL's Montréal Alliance Sold to Local Investor Group Alli-Oop

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday the Montréal Alliance has been purchased by Alli-Oop Investments, a newly formed local company led by Alliance General Manager and two-time NBA champion Joel Anthony, Léo Bouisson, co-founder of Weeve, and pharmacy owner Ian-Philip Paul-Hus. The team was formerly owned by the CEBL.

Under Alli-Oop Investments, this acquisition demonstrates the Alliance's remarkable growth and solid foundation in Montréal's sports landscape in just three short years of existence. The transition from a multi-franchise corporate structure to dedicated local owners demonstrates not only the Alliance's viability but also its commitment to establishing deep and lasting roots in Montréal.

"Returning to Montréal as General Manager in 2021 was already a special moment, but becoming an owner of the team means even more to me," said Joel Anthony. "My journey, from Montréal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball. Today, with this ownership group that is deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montréal. Our vision goes beyond wins on the court - we want to create a positive impact in the community and inspire the next generation of talent."

Anthony, who played 490 NBA games and won two championships with the Miami Heat, brings invaluable experience from the highest level of basketball. His transition from player to general manager, and now owner, is a unique journey in Canadian professional sports.

"Basketball has always been part of my family's story," said Bouisson, whose grandfather co-founded Cholet Basket in France, a club known for developing NBA talent such as Rudy Gobert. "This connection to developing high-level basketball, combined with my entrepreneurial experience gives me a unique perspective on this project. Our group shares a common vision to make the Alliance a premier organization both on the court and in the community."

"Being one of the first season ticket holders in 2022, and now becoming an owner, is a dream come true," added Paul-Hus. "As a local business owner, I understand the importance of listening to the community. We are already aware of the improvements our fans want in the game-day experience, and we are committed to addressing them directly."

Alongside this announcement, the organization also confirmed the renewal of its lease with the Verdun Auditorium through December 31, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to the Verdun community. The team will begin its fourth season in May 2025, with an expanded home schedule of 12 games.

The Verdun Auditorium, Montréal's oldest arena, recently underwent a $44 million renovation. Originally opened in 1939, the historic venue serves as the home court, training center, and headquarters for the Alliance.

"The CEBL's vision has always been to grow basketball in Canada by relying on local owners engaged in their communities," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL. "This transition to a Montréal-based ownership group, led by a figure as respected as Joel Anthony, perfectly embodies that vision and solidifies the Alliance as a mainstay in the Montréal community for years to come."

The new ownership group is committed to enhancing the fan experience while maintaining the community engagement that has defined the Alliance since its inception.

"Our trademark has always been our connection with Montréal and the community," explains Jo-Annie Charbonneau, President of the Alliance. "Whether through our community programs, our presence in schools, or our team's accessibility to fans, we will continue to be a positive force in developing the sport in Montréal. The difference now is that we have the resources and expertise to have an even greater impact."

This local ownership acquisition comes at a particularly dynamic time for Montréal basketball. With the rise of NBA talents like Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Boucher, and Luguentz Dort, and the sport's growing popularity among youth, Montréal is increasingly establishing itself as a hub for Canadian basketball.

"Our city has always had an impressive talent pool," Anthony noted. "With the Alliance, we not only aim to provide high-level entertainment but also create an environment where young talent can aspire to play professionally right here in Montréal."

"This transition to local ownership strengthens our commitment to Montréal and its basketball community," concluded Paul-Hus. "We are three owners who understand the reality of the Montréal market and share the same vision: to make the Alliance a winning organization that all Montrealer's can be proud of."

