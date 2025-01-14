Hillsboro Hops Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

January 14, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - It was announced today by the Hillsboro Hops and Arizona Diamondbacks that Mark Reed will be managing the Hops in 2025. Reed, a coach on the Hops' 2024 staff was a third-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004. Also returning to Hillsboro is coach Ronald Ramirez who was with the Hops in 2022 & 2023 and pitching coach Tyler Mark who played for the Hops in 2015 & 2016. The staff will be rounded out by hitting coach and Minor League hitting coordinator Brad Marcelino and assistant hitting coach Jim Adduci. Athletic trainer Cat Widay and Strength & Conditioning coach Joe Leo will complete the staff.

Prior to coaching, Reed played nine seasons in the minors while appearing in 573 career games. He also spent time as a bullpen catcher with Team USA Baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The La Verne, California native was with the Reno Aces as hitting coach in both 2022 & 2023 before joining the Hops' staff in 2024.

"I'm very excited to return to Hillsboro for the upcoming 2025 season and lead this super talented group of Diamondbacks' prospects," said Hillsboro Manager Mark Reed. "I can't wait to see all the fans on April 4th. Let's pack the house for the final season played at Hillsboro Ballpark!"

Ramirez is a familiar face for Hops' fans as he was on both the 2022 & 2023 coaching staff. He will be entering his eighth season coaching with the Diamondbacks after an eight-year minor league playing career. The Cartagena, Columbia native won a silver medal on the Colombian National Team at the 2010 South American Games and was the first base coach for Columbia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Tyler Mark will be returning to Hillsboro as well, but for the first time as a coach. The right-hander was drafted 166th overall by the Diamondbacks in 2015 and pitched for the Hops in both 2015 and 2016. He appeared in 24 games with Hillsboro posting a 7-7 record with 99 strikeouts over the two seasons. Mark becomes the first former Hop to return as a coach.

Marcelino joins the staff with extensive coaching experience. He coached for the University of San Diego from 2011-2018 and was the Tacoma Rainiers hitting coach in both 2022 and 2023. The former Great Britain national team member joined the Diamondbacks organization last season as the hitting coach for Visalia.

Adduci completes the Hillsboro staff after spending last season as a Major League hitting coach with the Chicago Cubs. He played parts of five seasons in the MLB and hit 28 home runs in the prestigious Korean Baseball League for the Lotte Giants in 2015.

Opening Day 2025 is on April 4th against the Eugene Emeralds at Hillsboro Ballpark. Tickets to all Hops home games can be found at Hillsborohops.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 14, 2025

Hillsboro Hops Announce 2025 Coaching Staff - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.