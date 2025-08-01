Hops Slug Three Homers in Shutout Win over Spokane

Spokane, WA - The Hillsboro Hops had the fewest home runs in the Northwest League entering play on Thursday night in Spokane, but you would never know as the Hops slugged three home runs in an 8-0 shutout win over the Indians. Wilkin Paredes was spectacular over seven scoreless innings in just his second start as a Hop and Hillsboro secured their second shutout of the season. Angel Ortiz hit his 10th home run of the season, Anderdson Rojas hit his first and Cristofer Torin hit his second, in the 8-0 win.

Wilkin Paredes made his High-A debut last week against Tri-City and threw just 75 pitches over six-effective innings. He matched that outing and-some in game three of the series. The 21-year-old left-hander allowed a double in each of the first two innings, but didn't let either one score.

Jansel Luis had his first of three-hits in the game in the third, an RBI single that scored Slade Caldwell after a leadoff double.

Paredes breezed through the next couple of frames, including a four-pitch inning in the fourth. He threw just 39 pitches through 4 frames.

The combination of Caldwell and Luis struck again in the fifth inning, as Caldwell walked and then Luis drove him home again, this time, on an RBI triple. That was just the start of the scoring in the inning, as Angel Ortiz blasted a 400-foot home run out of the stadium and into the parking lot down the right field line and two batters later Cristofer Torin hit a solo shot. They chased Grosz from the game after five innings, eight hits and five earned runs.

Braxton Hyde came in the game for Spokane and after a leadoff single by Adrian De Leon in the sixth, Anderdson Rojas teed off for his first homer of the season. The two-run blast made it 7-0 Hillsboro.

Paredes continued to dominate, as he retired 10-straight batters before a walk in the fifth inning. Paredes was at just 61 pitches after a one-two-three sixth inning as he came back out for the seventh. Paredes had pitched seven innings twice this year, both with Visalia and he matched that here in his second Hops' start after posting another zero in the seventh.

After the home run allowed by Hyde, he went on to retire the final nine Hillsboro batters he faced.

Jake Fitzgibbons and Edgar Isea each had scoreless innings of relief to secure the Hops second shutout win of the season.

Game four of the series will see a great pitching matchup tomorrow night between Daniel Eagen and Griffin Herring. First pitch is at 6:35, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







